Attila Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Attila token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $129,058.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.