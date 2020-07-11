Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($8.82) and the highest is ($2.60). Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 730.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.41) to ($4.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares during the period.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 3,282,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

