B. Riley Boosts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. FormFactor has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $148,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

