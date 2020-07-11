BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.06. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

