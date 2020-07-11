BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $443,781.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

