BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,409. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

