BidiPass 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.10 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

