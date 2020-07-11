BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 5,611,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

