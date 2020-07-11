BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 5,611,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit