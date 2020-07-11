BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BEAT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 265,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

