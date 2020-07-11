Bitball Treasure Trading Up 90.1% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $116.88 or 0.01266843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $52.60 million and $62.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

