Bitcloud Trading Down 12.1% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $78,058.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,840,754 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

