BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,409.39

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 88.9% higher against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $5,409.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00741697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004207 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

