Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $165.46 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00009617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BigONE, Gate.io and Huobi. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $165.46 million and $15.17 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006981 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000508 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000609 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BigONE, OKEx, YoBit, Exrates, Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bithumb, Indodax, Crex24, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

