BitcoinZ Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $604,888.00 and approximately $4,357.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00602459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00107778 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00079134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001185 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,361,360,197 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

