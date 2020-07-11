BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.0978 on Major Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $773.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,970,633 coins and its circulating supply is 26,427,667 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

