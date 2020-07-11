BLOCKv Market Capitalization Hits $5.00 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $555,137.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.