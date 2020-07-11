BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $74.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.27.

Paychex stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

