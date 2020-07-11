BOMB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,744.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00009980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market cap of $846,539.77 and $45,744.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,225.24 or 1.00083003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00132714 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006845 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,204 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

