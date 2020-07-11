BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $19,191.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,855,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,824,708 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

