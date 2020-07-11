Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will post $9.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.22 billion to $41.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.97 billion to $45.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. 8,769,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,604,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

