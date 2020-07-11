Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of BRX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.48. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

