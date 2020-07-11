Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,366.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 970,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.