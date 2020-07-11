Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. 859,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

