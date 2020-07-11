Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,267,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

