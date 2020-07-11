Cardano Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $397.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Exmo, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007419 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.01878659 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Huobi, DragonEX, ABCC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinbe, Binance, Indodax, Cryptohub, OTCBTC and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

