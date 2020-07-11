Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

CATM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 490,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,799. The firm has a market cap of $901.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.67. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

In other Cardtronics news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares in the company, valued at $483,989.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cardtronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardtronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

