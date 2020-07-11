Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

