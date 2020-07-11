Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Lifted to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.79.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 37,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.