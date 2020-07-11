Centurion (CNT) Trading Up 98.5% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded up 98.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $14,420.62 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 98.5% against the US dollar.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

