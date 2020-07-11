Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $461.23 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Compound has a market cap of $461.23 million and $60.01 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $180.08 or 0.01946289 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000497 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound's official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound's official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

