ContentBox (BOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,348.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $24,348.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.