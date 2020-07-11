CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Volume of $107,796.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. CPChain has a market cap of $968,572.19 and $107,796.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00784029 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00171475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

