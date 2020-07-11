Critical Survey: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC)

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) and IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Flex and IEC Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex 0 3 2 0 2.40 IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flex presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. IEC Electronics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Flex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flex is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Flex has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flex and IEC Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex 0.36% 3.04% 0.62% IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex and IEC Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex $24.21 billion 0.20 $87.58 million $0.17 58.18 IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.58 $4.75 million N/A N/A

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments. The company offers various services, including innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enable customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It also provides design and engineering services, such as contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies comprising system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, the company offers component product solutions that include rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market and forward supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, which comprise returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling, and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebook personal computers, set-top boxes, game consoles, infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

