Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Tops $0.0347

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.37 million and $5,259.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.05111109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033049 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,369,147 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

