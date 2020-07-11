CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. CSX posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.96.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,608. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.