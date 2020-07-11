CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $7,595.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.01977961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00189892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117648 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 109,663,316 coins and its circulating supply is 105,663,316 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

