CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $2.13 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00485859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,290.58 or 1.00080409 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004666 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

