Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $199.87 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $199.87 million and $6.54 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 197,819,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,223,677 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Bibox and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

