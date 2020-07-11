DaTa eXchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

