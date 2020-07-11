Dent Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Dent has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bitbns, IDEX and CoinBene. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and $1.29 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,173,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Coinrail, FCoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bitbns, Liquid, Binance, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, WazirX, IDEX, Allbit and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

