Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Cut to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

