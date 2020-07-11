DEX Trading Up 4.2% This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, DEX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $125,038.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

