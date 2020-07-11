Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Achieves $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

