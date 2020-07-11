Digital Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $54.96 or 0.00594427 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $744,149.97 and approximately $2.38 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.01980735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116938 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.