Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0012 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $271,112.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00751768 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004058 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,373.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

