Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $65,924.19

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $65,924.19 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,480,463 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.