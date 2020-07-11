DogeCash Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $107,099.90 and approximately $4,833.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00500176 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031427 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 392.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003694 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003535 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004084 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.