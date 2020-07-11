Dragon Option One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $4,889.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.01979068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00190470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116860 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.