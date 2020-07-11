EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.62 Million

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a market cap of $7.62 million and $119.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain [old] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,226.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.13 or 0.02559269 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00645228 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004422 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.