Electra Price Up 4% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electra has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $5,849.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

Denarius (D) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,556,177,843 coins and its circulating supply is 28,689,021,290 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.